Satellite images have always brought to our eyes something we can never think of seeing while being on Earth. A Cuban mystery when displayed by one such satellite forced everyone to worry about what was happening in Cuba. In February and May 2018 a newly constructed radome – dome-like protecting radar equipment, made from a material transparent to radio waves, especially one on the outer surface of an aircraft – was seen by the satellites near Bejucal, Cuba. It was entirely different from other similar structures being used for electronic communications for the United States. Since there was no information about something like that being constructed, everybody started speculating about what it was made for.

The new antenna is situated close to the southern Havana, near the town of Bejucal. The satellites cover images of Earth at a specific pace and angel; they take some time to come to the same position and record the changes which can be then compared to analyse the happenings or the mishaps. In February, the first images were received showing that something was new there in Cuba but in May when the satellite returned to the same position and took pictures, a newly formed radome was seen, of which there was no information to the authorities (international). The radome being covered with a square shaped building hence caught attention. The military uses these coverings in particular.

The unit measures six to seven meters in diameter and is eleven to twelve meters wide. With its construction, it is anticipated that the radome can interact well with the vessels in the sea nearby. Russian, as well as Chinese government/regulating bodies, have indicated that they wish to enhance their military and economic investments in Cuba. Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia in 2014 wrote off about 90% of Cuba owned for a debt of $32 billion. Now, Russia is considering reopening military base at Cuba.

China is Cuba’s most significant international creditor and trading partner. Several companies from China have announced investments in production and research in Cuba in last few years. Even a $460 million golf course near Havana is proposed. China’s President Xi Jinping too visited Cuba in 2014. Prime Minister Li Keqiang went there in 2016. More than twenty treaties were signed with the corporate during this visit.

It is not baseless why everybody is thinking of Beijing for the construction of this new radome since China has also constructed a space tracking station in Argentina. These silent constructions naturally raise an eye of the doubt.