Built by SSL Telesat small satellite was delivered to Vostochny Cosmodrome in Eastern Russia on November 8, 2017.

Satellite is small communications spacecraft built by SSL subsidiary Maxar Technologies. It will be placed on by Soyuz-2 rocket during launch planned for end of November 2017. Spacecraft will be placed on LEO orbit and will extend LEO constellation operated by Telesat to provide broadband connectivity to business, government and individual customers worldwide.

Satellite is known as Telesat Phase 1 or LEO Vantage-1 and is first from two ordered by Telesat. It is equipped with Ka band high throughput communication equipment. Satellite was built in SSL-100 configuration on Dauntless platform provided by UTIAS Space Flight Laboratory.

Telesat Phase 1 will be delivered as secondary payload during Meteor M2-1 mission on November 28, 2017.