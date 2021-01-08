After launch abort on October 12, 2017, Soyuz-2.1a finally managed to climb into the sky over the Baikonur Cosmodrome delivering to orbit Progress MS-07 robotic cargo spacecraft.

Roscosmos still keeps silence on reasons for sudden launch abort performed seconds before igniting first stage of Soyuz-2.1a attempting to lift off from Baikonur Site 31 on Thursday morning.

Launch date was set for today on 08:46 UTC on Friday; this led us assumption, that problem was not serious and probably referred to problems with one of arms which failed to retract before T=0 during previous launch attempt.

Today everything went as it was planned. Rocket was launched from Site 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 08:46 UTC and after two minutes as usual all four boosters were correctly jettisoned to let core stage to continue flight to east over southern border of Russia. At T+5′ third stage launched its RD-0110 engine to inject Progress into preliminary orbit. Separation was performed successfully at T+9′. Progress started its journey to ISS.

Filled with 2.9 t of cargo, supplies for crew members, scientific equipment and research material, spacecraft also delivers to the Station propellant for thrusters. 880 kg of propellant will be transferred through lines installed in SSVP-G4000 docking port along with 23 kg of oxygen and 420 kg of fresh water. Rest of cargo will be transferred manually (1350 kg), 23 kg of air will be simply released to Station’s atmosphere.

Docking to pirs nadir docking port is planned on Monday at 11:09 UTC. Progress will spend in space 48 hours and due the position of ISS Roscosmos was forced to resign from planned speed chase and reaching ISS by Progress after only 3 hours of flight like it was originally planned.