Multi-Million-Dollar insurance covers the loss of Peace, which will be launched on the 17th from California.

The people in charge of the project cross their fingers before the launching at 15.20 (peninsular time) of the 17th, from the air base of Vandenberg (California), of Peace, the first Spanish spy satellite. A Falcon 9 rocket from the US company Space X will be responsible for placing Spain in the country club with radar observation satellites. Hisdesat, the company that owns Peace, has subscribed a secure multimillionaire that covers the 160 million invested and is already looking for clients to sell their images to.

In theory, there is no cause for concern. The signing of magnate Elon Musk starred last Tuesday the spectacular feat of putting into orbit a convertible Tesla with Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, and recover their launchers. Last January, however, an American spy satellite named Zuma was lost after being launched by a Falcon 9, the same rocket that will take Paz into space. Space X assures that everything worked correctly, but there is no trace of the Zuma, valued at one billion dollars. On September 1, 2016, a Falcon 9 exploded on the launching chute of Cape Canaveral (Florida) when it was conducting tests prior to the launch of an Israeli communications satellite. Only 14 months had passed since the previous Falcon 9 catastrophic accident.

Although the accident rate is low, Space X made 18 launches last year. Hisdesat has signed a secure multimillionaire that guarantees to recover the investment (160 million euros) in case of loss of the satellite.

What could not be recovered is the lost time. El Paz (built by Airbus, Defense & Space) is set to be launched in 2014. However, the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine frustrated its launching from the Russian Yasni cosmodrome, as was originally planned to be the most economic, and Hisdesat had to denounce the Russian company Kosmotras before the Arbitration Court of Paris to recover the 15 million already paid.

The launch from the US is much more expensive (the cost is around 65 million dollars), but industry sources say that it has been negotiated to reduce it by around 35% in exchange for carrying more passengers (satellites of the new constellation of broadband for internet on the mobile) on the same trip.