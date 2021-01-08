Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, California says yes to the new project of SpaceX in building its new facility in Los Angeles Port. SpaceX will build its new BFR spaceship. The private company also announces its plan of using this new vessel, which is named BFR or Big Falcon Rocket and is also described by the company as a friendly version of the Falcon.

The planned vessel aims to bring people to Mars by 2024 to set up new colony and civilization to Mars. This ambitious goal of SpaceX is expected to happen within the next 60 to 100 years. Elon Musk, the SpaceX’s CEO, and founder stated that the new vessel could take people to the moon, clean the orbital debris and to launch satellites on the Earth’s orbit. The SpaceX new BFR can also transport people around the Earth at a certain speed.

With this new endeavor, the project requires additional space to build the rocket. The agency also decided to create a new facility, where they form the BFR in Los Angeles Port, located 20 miles away from the company’s headquarter. SpaceX also officially announces its new project development in the Port of Los Angeles after the approval of the Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti. The BFR promises of transporting people from earth into the different places on outer space which will make history in the spaceflight missions.

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners posted some documents online, which states the permission of the SpaceX to use the 18 acres of land for their BFR project. This land is a small industrial zone between the city of Long Beach, California and San Pedro, Los Angeles. After the initial lease of 10 years, the agency has the option to renew the contract for the next ten years. This only means that the SpaceX could use the island of 18 acres for the next 30 years. The rent for the land will cost about $1.38 million every year.

The SpaceX agency called the Port of Los Angeles since 2012, and the agency truly appreciated the partnership of the SpaceX and the City of Los Angeles. As announced by city mayor of Los Angeles, the role of the SpaceX next mission is to help people with planetary development. The next generation of a space rocket and spaceship system will be capable of carrying cargo and crew to the moon.