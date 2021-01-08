For the last few years, we had witnessed the successful launching of the SpaceX’s rockets in space. Now, we are looking forward to this another historical lift that will happen very soon.

SpaceX is now gearing up to launch the next planet-hunting telescope of NASA that hunts the exoplanets in space. The launching will happen on Monday, April 16, now that the successful Falcon 9 rocket test fire is under the SpaceX belt.

According to the Twitter post from the SpaceX, the California-based SpaceX, The Hawthorne had completed last Wednesday, April 11 the static fire of Falcon at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The testing had lifted the 2-stage rocket above its launchpad without a satellite payload but attached to a practice loading fuel, as well as to briefly fire its first stage engine.

NASA, for the meantime, has sealed TESS or Transit Exoplanet Survey Satellite into the payload fairing contained inside the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility in Kennedy Space Center, preparing TESS to be attached at the top of the rocket.

Transit Exoplanet Survey Satellite had arrived in Florida after the construction process and testing at the facility of the Orbital ATK in Virginia on February 12 and this is to prepare for the launching. After its launching, TESS will be turning its gaze into the sky in order to find for the signs and movements of planets that pass in the front (at least 200,000 stars) that point the way for the future telescope like the NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is used to investigate even deeper.

It is used to become a surveillance agent in the skies’ Southern Hemisphere for its initial year of operation. Then it will switch a focus to the other side, which is the Northern Hemisphere that covers most of the skies.

After the launching, James Webb Space Telescope will more likely to take sixty days in order to navigate into the final orbit around the planet Earth, the angled orbit, which wraps the Earth twice for every full orbit of the moon.

The satellite has been set to launch on the SpaceX Falcon 9 spaceship from the Pad 40 of Cape Canaveral on Monday at exactly 6:32 PM (EDT). After the launching, SpaceX is planning to re-land its rocket’s first stage on the drone ship.