This time SpaceX delivered on the top of their Falcon-9 rocket Intelsat-35E communications satellite. Launch was finished with success, sadly this time we did not see spectacular landing of the rocket’s booster.

Finally after two failed attempts SpaceX managed to deliver to orbit Intelsat-35E. Mission was planned originally to be third in a row after Bulgariasat-1 delivered on 23 June and Iridium 11-20 launched on 25 June. After roll out on 1 July, launch was planned for July 2, but due the problems with Guidance system launch was moved for 3 July and later postponed again. Rocket have been remaining on LC-39A launch pad at Kennedy Space Center with empty tanks until yesterday, when for the third time SpaceX started countdown procedure.

Falcon-9 soared into the sky yesterday at 23:38 UTC. After one minute of flight rocket reached speed of sound and at T+2’45” cut off first stage and performed correct separation. At T+4′ payload fairing was jettisoned and satellite was exposed – rocket was already flying with speed of 11000 km/h and altitude of 138 km. At around T+8′ second stage reached parking orbit and was cut off. Second stage of Falcon-9 passed over Atlantic and Africa to ignite Merlin-1D engine again at T+26’18” for 52 seconds. It was cut off at T+27′ and satellite was deployed finally at T+32’01”.

Intelsat-35E was made by Boeing under contract signed in 2014. It is based on BSS-702MP satellite bus and is equipped with IHI BT-4 Apogee Kick Motor. It is equipped with two deployable solar arrays powering C band and ku band transponders. Satellite weighs 6761 kg.