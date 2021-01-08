SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 Block yesterday, Friday, May 11, 2018. Reports say the launch was successful. The launched happened at 4:14 pm ET. The launch center is the Kennedy Space Center. The team delayed the launch for a day; they originally scheduled the launch for Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The upgraded Falcon 9 Block 5 launched a Bangladesh satellite called the Bangabandhu Satellite – 1. The Bangabandhu satellite-1 is the country’s communication satellite that will improve TV, telecommunication, and internet services in Bangladesh and its neighboring countries.

The first stage of the booster safely separated from the rest and it landed on a platform in the ocean. The Block 5 which is the upgrade to the booster will allow multiple refurbishments. SpaceX says they can reuse the Block 5 up to ten times with minor repairs and they can also reuse it up to 100 times with significant maintenance. The company seeks to reduce cost with the new Block 5. They also intend to do that with future rockets.

This rocket has the capacity of carrying humans with its design. Even though the rocket is ready for human expeditions, the company will need to meet NASA’s requirements. SpaceX would fly the rocket successfully for seven times before they can embark on a trip with humans onboard.

The last time the United Space flew humans was in 2011. When the NASA’s Space Shuttle program came to an end, there were no more human trips in the United States. NASA’s astronauts who visit the International Space Station hitch rides with Russia.

NASA and SpaceX have a contract that tasks SpaceX to carry NASA’s astronaut into space in the future. The previous versions were only capable of going on embarking on two trips.

According to Elon Musk, the Falcon 9 Block 5 is better than the Block 4 in many ways. The Block 5 is also reliable compared to the Block 4. He also mentioned that the Block 5 would perform lots of business functions for the company. He also noted that the Block 5 is the last version of the Falcon 9 rocket.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 will work as a commercial airliner. The Bangabandhu satellite launched by the Block 5 is Bangladesh’s first communication satellite. Thales Alenia Space designed the satellite. Bangladesh named the satellite after its founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Bangabandhu is his tile which means “friend of Bengal.”

The launch of the Bangabandhu -1 was successful.