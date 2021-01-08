The Flight Research Inc. introduces its recent Spaceflight Training Program. Flight Research, Inc., a leading company in Aircraft Maintenance, Advanced Flight Training, and Flight Test Support, announces its recent Human Spaceflight Training Program. The program is said to be recognized by NASA. The training program was developed with the help of NASA’s expert astronauts and commanders. The training program was developed for all tourists who are seeking for a maximum space experience.

