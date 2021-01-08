The Spaceflight Industries has given rideshare opportunities on two Arianespace Vega missions for small satellites.

European Arianespace launch provider said that Spaceflight would launch some CubeSats as well as microsatellite as a proof of the flight of Europe’s Small Spacecraft Mission System. It is an adapter specially tailored for satellites and CubeSats that are smaller than what Vega had launched over the past few years.

Curt Blake, the president of Spaceflight, said that striking a deal with Vega will lead to more growth of their market demand. All organizations that are in need of an expanded launch plan for any small satellite constellations will be benefited. He also said that the entire company is happy to add Arianespace to their launch partners.

Vega’s endorsement by Spaceflight can be considered a meaningful win for Avio, the European Space Agency, and Arianespace. They are the ones who have been funding as well as assisting in the product development to boost Vega’s competitiveness to launch small satellites for the coming years.

The SSMS missions establish the first contract of Arianespace with Spaceflight. It also constitutes a rideshare organizer that has launched over 120 small satellites on different rockets from India, U.S., and Russia.

Spaceflight recently signed the mission from Vega because the pricing has been getting more competitive than expected. The fact that Vega has a proven track record of success in the industry, they attempt to acquire an excellent portfolio of launch partners to improve their service that their customers would love according to Blake.

ESA began the SSMS in 2016 with holistic assistance from the European Commission. It was known as a modular carbon fiber dispenser. Avio, based in Italy, is the design lead for the mission. All backers of Vega hope to transform the rocket into a more competitive one with the help of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from India. In only one mission, it has launched a hundred of small satellites.

“The first SMS mission of Vega was planned at the end of this year. However, it slipped to 2019. The delay was because of customer commitments, “Giulio Ranzo, Avio CEO said in an interview.

“It is something similar to the past experiences of Spaceflight,” he added. Most smallsat clients change their minds. Some have robust funding, but others do not have a solid one. That is why they encounter trouble to commit to exact launch dates and even down payments.