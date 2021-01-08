A new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight center has revealed to the world about one of the most ambitious missions of the organization ‘World made of metal’. This is a mission to help scientist to understand and have good ground knowledge on how earth and other rocky planets evolved.

A new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has revealed to the world about one of the most ambitious missions of the organization ‘World made of metal’. The mission is to help scientist to understand and have good ground knowledge of how earth and other rocky planets evolved.

In accordance with the new plan the spacecraft will take a speed in adjacent to Mars Flyby and arrive at the Asteroid known as Psyche in 2026.

The preliminary observations projected that the earth is 95% of metal. Even images have been showcased.

The metal core in the center creates a strong magnetic field. The information is based on certain scientific results as it is not possible to reach there. The deputy principal investigator at ASU stated that the area is too hot to send any kind of instruments. Even a drill is not impossible not only in the earth but in other planets as well.

The evolution of Psyche has a long history which is a must read for all. Many scientists have claimed that Psyche may have crashed into different other bodies and the rocky metals have stripped away. The only thing that is left is the metallic core.

This particular mission has few objectives which includes extracting some crucial information like is Psyche an old planetesimal core, age of the surface, topography of the asteroid etc.

Elkins Tanton the first woman to lead a selected deep space mission had a chance to view the Psyche once in an optical telescope. Tanton reported that psyche is a very small fainted dot and in comparison to our excitement in doing the research it has nothing productive.

After a heavy discussion for all these years finally, NASA is ready to send a spacecraft to investigate the origin of Psyche. The details received till now are based on assumptions and several types of research conducted at the various institution.

This Spacecraft will finally sign off in the year 2023, and we hope that all those research conducted gets a little bit of rightful justifications.