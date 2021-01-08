After the successful launch of a communication satellite on May 11, SpaceX is now planning to schedule the start of another communication satellite on 31 May from Florida. If everything goes according to their plan, then this is going to be the sixth launch of SES satellite by SpaceX. SES is the second largest communication satellite owner/operator by revenue according to World Teleport Association (WTA).

About 22.000 miles above the equator there are 43 SES communications satellites parked in geostationary orbits, which ranges from 177 degrees West to 176 East. As per the records of website satellite signals near about 450 active satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

SES-12 is built by Airbus, and it is a multinational company of Europe which designs and sells civil and military aeronautical products across the world. Along with space-related equipment’s, Airbus also produces different commercial aircraft and military fixed-wing aircraft. Airbus delivers around 11,000 aircraft and 12,000 helicopters to distinctive customers. Also, it has manufactured more than 100 communication satellites. Also, it is the largest manufacturer of Earth observation systems as it has launched near about 50 satellites till date and 18 are already currently under construction.

It is believed that SES-12 will have a dual mission. It is going to replace present NSS-6 satellite in orbit, providing services like television broadcasting and telecom infrastructure services. Along with this, it will have a flexible multi-beam, processed payload which will provide broadband services across Africa, Russia, Japan and Australia.

SES-12 will operate in Ku and Ka bands. It is going to perform with 76 active transponders along with eight antennas. Its launch weight will be 11,685 pounds. According to SES, SES-12 satellite should expand its capabilities so that it can provide DTH broadcasting, VSAT mobility and HTS data connectivity services across the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Above some 22,000 miles above the Indian Ocean, i.e., directly over the equator, SES-12 will be parked. Once SES-12 reaches its planned destination, it will be co-located with SES-8.

This satellite is to be launched at the top of the Block 4 variant of the Falcon 9 ‘Fill Thrust’ rocket. And if everything goes according to the current plan, this satellite will be 11th flight of block 4.

Along with this satellite launch, the next launches from SpaceX are CRS-15 (a resupply mission to the International Space Station) on June 28, and tele start 19 V by late June.