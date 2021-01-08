Jim Bridenstine is finally confirmed by the space agency as the new NASA chief after Robert Lightfoot, the current acting NASA administrator, retire on April 30. This confirmation for Bridenstine as the new NASA chief gained support from the space industry after he is sworn in last April 23, Monday.

The space agency had announced last April 20 that Jim Bridenstine would be sworn in as the 13th administrator in NASA in the April 23 ceremony at the NASA headquarter in Washington, DC. The US Vice President, Mike Pence had officiated the proceedings of the ceremony, and they have also spoken with the three astronauts from the space station. Three astronauts Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold, and Scott Tingle extend their congratulations to Bridenstine and welcome him to the NASA family.

The confirmation for the new NASA chief is waited by many, so when the announcement is made, Bridenstine had received war support from the space industry and companies who are in favor of his nomination.

“Bridenstine has become a champion of civil, military, and commercial space policy during his time in the Congress, “ said Jim Maser, a president of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). “Here at AIAA, we are looking forward to supporting Bridenstine in his new role in the space agency, as we strive in maintaining the leadership of the nation regarding space exploration and scientific discovery.”

“Bridenstine is highly regarded as one of the developing groups in the Congress that appreciates the utmost importance of space commerce, as well as space resources to the future of humanity,” said Bruce Pittman, the senior vice president of National Space Society. “We are looking forward with a great expectation to work with the new NASA chief to lead back America to the moon and develop a successful economy in space.”

Other respected individuals from the renowned company also extends their support to Bridenstine, including Mary Lynne Dittmar, CEO and president of Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Eric Stallmer, a president of Commercial Spaceflight Federation, Bill Nye, a chief executive of The Planetary Society, Robert Zubrin, the president of The Mars Society, and much more.

Of course, beyond the support stretched by the space industry, there will always be someone to out there not happy with the result of the nomination, particularly the Democrats who voted no on the proposal.