Finally after 139 days in space Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, Randy Bresnik (NASA) and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli returned to Earth.

Soyuz MS-05 finished its mission with successful landing today at Kazakhstan near Dzezkazgan city at 08:37 UTC. Landing was performed flawlessly without any problems from the moment of separation with ISS until touch down. Three crew members: cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, Randy Bresnik (NASA) and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli are in good health after lasting 139 days mission on International Space Station.

Trio after medical examination and short phone calls moved to nearby tent for more detailed physical condition inspections. Later crew members flew by helicopter to Karaganda. There Ryazanskiy flew back to Moscow to Star City and Randy Bresnik with Paolo Nespoli returned by NASA jet to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Next team will fly to ISS inside Soyuz-MS-07 on December 17. Vehicle commander Anton Shkaplerov (Roscosmos), NASA flight engineer Scott Tingle and Norishige Kanai of JAXA will support remaining in space Alexander Misurkin, Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba which are remaining in space since September 13, 2017.