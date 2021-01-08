The board of silicon ranges applications from medical cosmetics and implants to corrosion protection is an essential topic in terms of global corrosion damage that is estimated about $ 3.3 trillion annually. In order to cross-link and produce the silicon-based synthetic materials for significant materials for the long-chain polymers. For example- the viscosity of the materials and flow properties have influenced. The innovative challenges are existing in the 3D printing area with the products in this individual running shoes can be manufactured.

From 1940, the Muller-Rochow Direct Process has made the support of the silicon industry. In this method, elementary silicon is transferred to methyl chloride into methyl chlorosilanes at high pressure and temperature in the presence of a copper catalyst. The group led by Professor Matthias Wagner at the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry of Goethe University Frankfurt has introduced a complementary method. This process has different benefits over the direct process and it uses chlorinated hydrocarbons and hexachlorodisilane as starting materials.

Matthias Wagner said that “Hexachlorodisilane is mass-produced for the semiconductor industry and the perchloroethylene (PER). They use significantly a non-flammable liquid, which is cheaper, and it’s used as a solvent for dry cleaning, globally. In addition to this method that runs in a room temperature and under normal pressure. A small chloride ions concentration instead of a catalyst is required to activate. co-inventor Isabelle Georg, whose doctoral dissertation is being sponsored by the Evonik Foundation said that their process creates highly functionalized organochlorosilanes. These are ideal crosslinkers. Their special structure provides genuine possibilities to adjust the silicon’s mechanical flexibility. Julian Teichmann was involved in this project as well. He confirms that the close collaboration between Evonik and Goethe University, chemist industry opened his eyes from the starting to ecological needs. It was amazing to follow the way from their discoveries in the lab through the process to realize on a technical scale. The chemist in Frankfurt stated that their special potential lies in this method and they contain silicon-chlorine bonds and carbon-carbon oxygen chains. This can be linked to form organic polymers. This exclusive combination permits brand new routes to organic-inorganic hybrid materials.

The regular discussion of the scientists would give the best result about the method and the experiment introduced newly patenting realization to the technical practices. The silicon-based medical implants and the cosmetic hydraulic oils can tune relevantly.