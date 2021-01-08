Last week, there was news that Tim Kaine the Senator from Virginia would visit the NASA Langley Research Centre. The date was to be Monday, 23rd April. That day was a busy one for the senator since he would also attend the Workshop Symposium. That would be at the Thomas Nelson Community College. There are many things that he had pointed out regarding the visit.

His main focus would be the issues facing workforce development. He would address the same to government officials, employers as well as educators. There are places that he had pointed out as far as visiting the NASA Langley Research Centre is concerned. They included Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research and the Measurement Systems Laboratory.

Besides that, Dave Bowles who is the director of NASA Langley would give him a briefing. The day finally saw the light of the day. Did he do what he intended to do in the first place? Were there differences between what he had proposed to do and what actually happened. What did he say? To find out those answers, here are the highlights of the phenomenon. Check it out!

Visiting the Measurement Systems Laboratories (MSL) was a priority for obvious reasons. Although the building is still under construction, it will spend about $96 million. He together with Senator Mark Warner have shown unending support to NASA as well and the funding exhibits that. The role the building will play once complete is also great. It will be one of the best facilities globally. Researchers of science, aviation and most importantly space exploration would have a place to call home. In addition to that, the saving of millions would be possible. Why not when the single building will replace many old labs? Consequently, there would be little money or none at all spent on maintenance. Thanks to Clayton Turner, Kaine got the answers regarding the place after completion. He is the deputy director of the center.

Another remarkable thing was the SAGE III instrument. It was responsible for not only measuring the ozone layer’s hole but also monitoring its healing. Kaine got the sight of the tools that did the job before its existence.

Then, he made his first entrance into the recent and modern Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility. In the last 20 years, NASA with the plan of reviving the agency has opened three buildings. That was the third one and MSL will follow suit.

He talked about how the development would facilitate the manufacturing of sensors. They would help people visit the space without worry of either heat or radiation. It goes without a say that the day went as earlier planned. What a success it was?

Source: https://www.nasa.gov/langley