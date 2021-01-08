SpaceX already planned another launch of Falcon-9 rocket with first stage adopted from already launched vehicle. This time under the fairing we will see first in the history Bulgarian communications satellite – BulgariaSat-1.

First Bulgarian satellite will be communications and broadcasting spacecraft. Contracted to Space Systems/Loral in 2014 is based on SSL-1300 satellite bus and is equipped with 2 Ku-band FSS transponders and 30 Ku-band BSS transponders. It will cover with its range whole Balkan region and provide to Customers Direct-to-Home (DTH) television service. Satellite will operate for at least 15 years from GEO orbit.

BulgariaSat-1 will be second satellite after SES-10 launched on March 30, 2017, launched on the top of the rocket with first stage already used for space mission. As SpaceX was chosen as launch service provider in 2014 under contract signed with SSL and covering bunch of other missions, it was not previously announced that rocket used for BulgarianSat-1 will be delivered with reused booster. According to SpaceX first stage designated for BulgariaSat-1 mission flew on January 14 2017 from Vandenberg Air Force Base with Iridium NEXT 1–10 satellites. Launch of the Falcon-9 with Bulgarian satellite is planned for June 15th, 2017 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.

As it was recently confirmed by Elon Musk, few other Customers decided to use previously flown boosters for their payload. Still it was not announced which companies exactly decided for this step or if SpaceX provides any discounts in such cases.