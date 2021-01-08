The surface of the Red Planet shows different signs that give a clear picture of the fluvial steam networks on Earth. IT is because of this reason, scientists have started believing the fact that once there must have been enough water on this planet which had resulted n the formation of such water streams that finally incised their path inside the soil.

In spite of such thinking, the researchers have various views regarding the source from which the water might have come up. Some of them think that it was the rain water that caused the streams as well as the rivers to swell up. Again a separate group of researchers feels that water ice beneath the soil might have melted due to the acute volcanic activity which has ultimately led to the originating of such water source. Such different perspective regarding generation of water and the various possible sources have led to the formation of different perception about the climatic history of Mars.

A recent development in the study has revealed the fact that the branching structures of the previous water filled rivers which were present on Mars have striking features with terrestrial as well as landscapes. This fact has been even published in a recent journal, Science Advances, prepared by physicist Hansjorg Seybold belonging to the group of James Kirchner, who is the ETH professor at the Institute for Terrestrial Ecosystems. The team also involved planetary specialist Edwin Kite from the University of Chicago.

With the help of different statics from all mapped river valleys on Mars, the researchers have come to know the fact that superficial rainwater must have created the contours which can be seen even today. As a result, the impact of the groundwater seepage from the soil can be kept outside the purview of being a pivotal process for such features on the surface of Mars.

The distribution of the different angles of the valleys on the Red Planet is very much akin to the landscape that can be visible in arid landscapes on Earth. As per the statement made by Seybold, it shows that there must have been a same hydrological environment with heavy rainfall situations on Mars over a more extended period. Furthermore, such rainwater may have slipped off quickly over the surface thereby forming the valley networks.