What comes as important news is that Russia has successfully launched an all-new satellite for military-related communications. With the deployment of the satellite, it’s now possible to send and receive streams of data to over 22000 miles in the outer space. The Proton rocket carried the satellite into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome space center located in Kazakhstan.

The satellite has been named as Blagovest No. 12L by the Russian Ministry of Defence. Launched precisely at 4.12 am (local time) on Thursday, the satellite made a booming entry into space. Both, a Breeze M upper stage as well as the important Blagovest No. 12L were delivered by the proton amidst a preliminary suborbital trajectory. It was hoped that the satellite would be placed at the 22000 miles above the equator with the help of four engine burns generate by the main engine of the Breeze M.

ISS Reshetnev is the company responsible for developing and building the Blagovest No. 21L. According to the company, Breeze M upper load took 9 hours to release its payload into the pre-planned orbit. Hence, after that, the Russian Defence Ministry which is the main contractor for the business confirmed the success of the mission.

Talking about the specifications linked with the Blagovest No. 12L, the same will be placed precisely at 128 degrees E longitude for 15 years. The satellite is expected to hover and move around a fixed geo position. What comes as a fascinating fact is that, the satellite will match tits orbital velocity with that of the Earth’s rotation. Adding more to the insights, the Blagovest No. 12L is the second in the array of four dual-purpose relay platforms purchased by the Defence Ministry of Russia. Blagovest No. 11L was deployed successfully in space in August last year.

You’d be fascinated to know about the features of the Satellite; the technical outer-space innovation would lead to high-speed internet access, unparalleled data communication access, radio & television broadcasting as well as video-calls for soldiers. The official name of the satellite given by the Russian Govt. is Kosmos 2526. Do you know since 1963, there are more than 417 launches by a Proton booster executed by Russia?