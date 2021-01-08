Just seconds separated Soyuz-2.1A from lift off; rare anomaly forced to abort mission and moved it to next week.

Launch of the Soyuz-2.1a with Progress MS-07 robotic spacecraft was scheduled for 09:23 UTC with planned mission duration of 3.5 hours. Unfortunately in spite of good weather and smooth preparations for launch, surprisingly one thing went wrong. Just few seconds before ignition of main RD-108A engine of the rocket, both arms holding connecting lines should be retracted to let rocket lift off. This time one of the towers was not fully removed and still was on its position blocking Soyuz from leaving Baikonur Site 31/6.

Launch was cancelled and Roscosmos did not announce next launch date, declaring only that another launch attempt will take place not earlier than on Sunday, October 15, 2017.