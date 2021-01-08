The alarming drop of the Chinese space station, Tiangong 1 just this month had left a question to the minds of the curious people on Earth – what would happen to the remains of the Chinese space station that gets back to our planet?

It is clear that among us, it is only a few know that the supply capsules, space stations, and almost every conceivable portion of technology that once lived and used in the atmosphere are stored remotely somewhere thousand miles away from the land mass in the Pacific Ocean. One of the great reasons for putting them there is that people can be protected against the possible contamination or impact for potential explosion.

But what about the other continent, where they store such large hardware? They have also regions dedicated to this. In South Dakota, they have the North American Point Nemo, which can be located in Brazil. The farthest point in the Northwest China for the Eurasia that can be located near the border of Kazakhstan.

None of these locations are suited to send the space junk because nearly more of them are on land. But fortunately, such point is lying in the path of the falling orbiting machines that is 1,670 miles from the nearby land that slap down in the midst of the Pacific Ocean.

The space agencies that deal with the exploration can have two ways to get rid of the pieces of hardware. They could fly them away from the Earth by placing them to a graveyard orbit or send them crashing back to our planet from the place they come from, but these ideas will still depend on the varying factors.

In some cases, when the objects are big enough they can’t just vanish into the air. In this case, the rocket scientists are trying to send these objects to the trajectory and let it crash on the Pacific Point Nemo. This kind of operation will more likely ask for a large amount of precise physics, mathematics, and other scientific paces.

There are more than 300 hardware pieces of the space equipment estimated in the area, which makes everyone think of making it a permanent home for the unused space materials. Submerged in the Pacific area water is the host of the unmanned spacecraft resupplied to the International Space Station, machines, and other hardware pieces of the Japanese and European space agencies.