Orbital ATK is one of the well-known aerospace companies in the world known for manufacturing spacecraft and defense equipment in the US. The name of their latest rocket which will be deployed for the launch of US Air Force’s two significant satellites has been decided, and the same would be named “Omega.” The officials at the company have also confirmed that the rocket will carry a cryogenic Aerojet Rocketdyne engine.

Although the company officially announced that it would be considering the hydrogen-fueled engines which will be provided by the Ariane Group and Blue Origin, it has now been decoded and announced that they have no plans to find the same now.

The first launch of this rocket OmegA will take place in the year 2021, and presently the Orbital ATK is struggling to get popularity among the prime competitors in the space technology around the world. The US Air Force will be proving the funding awards to the primary game players in the space industries, and Orbital ATK seems to get fierce competition from the SpaceX, Blue Origin as well as from the United Launch as all are making a lot of efforts to get the government support.

This is an advanced version of the engine installed on the Atlas 5 which NASA is using. It has been tagged as RL10C-5-1. The same category of drivers has an excellent track record of flowing in the space. Around 500 space flights have already launched based on them.

The company has already tagged their rocket as one of the most powerful one ever developed by a commercial space firm. With around $250million joint investment of US Air Force and Orbital ATK, it has already been viewed as one of the leading strategic programs. The Omega will get its certification by the end of this year.

The Orbital ATK has played a lot of attention coming up with a rocket that can be trusted regarding reliability, affordability, as well as for the performance and will be able to support a diverse array of missions. The entire design of this rocket will be based purely on the highly-proven technologies. The company announced that the rocket had got its name from the Omega Centauri star cluster. It would be developed in two versions, and they are heavy and the second is intermediate. The later would be deployed in small-scale programs.