Orbital ATK Names its New Rocket as OmegA 

Orbital ATK announced the name of its new and world-class rocket: OmegA, which is meant for the Air Force’s Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program in the U.S.

OmegA is specially designed to send approximately 22, 266 pounds to a particular geosynchronous transfer orbit. It can also send 17, 196 pounds to a specific geostationary equatorial orbit. The first, as well as the second stages, employ powerful rocket motors and strap-on boosters.

Orbital ATK is thrilled to partner with the Air Force in the U.S. for OmegA development according to Scott Lehr, the president of the Flight Systems Group of the company.

“Our OmegA rocket can offer the best performance, reliability, and affordability to support mission requirements of all our customers. Based on our experience of delivering over 430 launch vehicles for the past three decades, we are packed with rigorous processes, oversight transparency, and operational discipline that our government clients in the country have been looking for. Orbital ATK is dedicated to reaching the schedule as well as technical requirements of the program,” he also added.

Aside from the official announcement of its new rocket, the company selected RL10C rocket engine of the Aerojet Rocketdyne. This is to further serve as the new upper stage engine of the vehicle.

“Unlike other solutions out there, the RL10 has a proven history of providing an affordable and a low-risk engine with paramount,” Mike Pinkston, the company’s deputy general manager, said. “OmegA is a strong and effective launch system with a design that is based on the components and flight technologies of the company’s rockets.

The selection of the Aerojet Rocketdyne’s engine and the naming of OmegA was announced at the 34th Space Symposium in Colorado. If it becomes a great success, OmegA will deliver launch services for the customers in the commercial, civil government, and the U.S. Department of Defence. These flights will start within three years.

On the other hand, other launch companies have been scaling down all their operations and minimizing the kinds of launch vehicles they deliver. Plus, Orbital ATK continuously diversifies its portfolio.

Pinkston said that they have a lineup of 10 launch vehicles that have been of active help in the production as well as operations for their range of customers. As a result, it leverages all its efforts.

OmegA will undergo lots of ground tests in 2019 to make sure that the rocket’s flight will be successful in 2021. It has a classic design and is tailored to provide excellent systems.