Since 20th June opportunity of NASA rover has been silent while the planet-encircling dust storm cut off solar power for 15 years old rover. Currently, scientists think that global storm is decaying –that means more dust is falling out of the environment than raised back into it. Sky may clear soon because for the solar-powered rover to attempt and boost to phone home.

The team notes that they have performed many studies on the base of batteries before the temperatures and the storm at its location. However, the batteries were in good condition before the storm. The 2018 storm happened as opportunity’s location on Mars that entered summer- the rover should have stayed warm enough to survive against the storm. The engineer of NASA jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California will be searching the recovery efforts and what will they mean to look for?

A Tau Below 2

The raising of the standard of measured dust storms on Mars blocks sunlight reaching the surface called tau. The final tau measured by the less sunlight and the opportunity was 10.8 on 10th June. The engineers of JPL predict about the opportunity that will require a tau less than 2.0 before the solar-powered rover that will be able to recharge its batteries. An extensive wide-angle camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter will watch for the features of the surface to become visible as the skies clear. This will help scientists to calculate the tau.

What Happens If They Hear Back?

After hearing from the opportunity for the first time, there could be many weeks before the second time. It takes to a complete recovery. It may take many communication sessions before engineers have the information to take action. Once they have accumulated all the data, the group would take a poll and they are ready to attempt a complete recovery.

Not Out of the Woods

If engineers hear from opportunity, there’s a true possibility, that rover won’t be the same. The batteries of rover have discharged much power and stayed inactive for a long time and their capacity is reduced. If the batteries can hold more charge, it could affect the operations of the rover. It means the energy draining attitude, such as its heaters during winter could be the cause of batteries blown out. Dust is not a problem. The previous storm seized dust on the camera lenses, but most of them washed off with time.