Last days on Earth before flight to International Space Station members of Expedition 50 have spent together at Cosmonaut Hotel at Baikonur Cosmodrome space complex.

Yesterday mission was finally confirmed by state commission and technical specialists from Roscosmos and launch readiness was announced. Soyuz-FG is already assembled and Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft is placed on atop of the rocket and covered with payload fairing. Today rocket was rolled out from assembling facility to Launch Pad 1 at Area 1 called “Gagarin’s start”, traditional place of manned spacecrafts launches at Baikonur. Now it is waiting for launch planned for 17th November 2016 for 20:20 GMT. In the same time NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Oleg Novitskiy (Roscosmos) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) are still preparing for launch and passing last medical test.

Expedition 50 will begin from launch of the Soyuz-FG on 17th November at 20:20 GMT (23:20 local time). Next, just as during previous two missions of Soyuz MS spacecrafts, Soyuz vehicle will enter into correct orbit and start its chase for International Space Station remaining at orbit with following parameters: apogee at 425.8 km, perigee at 401,7 km and with inclination at 51.66°. After prolonged space travel planned by Roscosmos for Soyuz MS necessary to perform series of tests vehicle, it will dock to Rassvet ISS module docking port on 19th November at 23:30 GMT.