Another payload arrived to French Guiana to pass process of integration with Ariane 5 before mission planned for September 1st 2017.

Both satellites are already at Kourou. BSAT-4 joined Intelsat-37A today inside special cargo plane landed at Kourou airfield. BSAT-4 was designed and manufactured for Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT) by Space Systems Loral (SSL) to provide Direct-to-Home (DTH) television service in Japan. Weighing 3.5 t and based on SSL-1300 bus and equipped with 24 Ku band transponders will operate for at least 15 years from GEO 110° East orbital slot.

Satellite will be paired with Intelsat-37E using SYLDA adapter installed under the payload fairing. Satellites will be attached to SYLDA one over another and will be deployed in precisely planned intervals.

Intelsat-37E was designed and manufactured by Boeing for Intelsat S.A. It was based on BSS-702MP satellite bus with conventional apogee kick motor based on IHI BT-4 bi fuel thruster. Satellite weighing 6761 kg and powered by two deployable solar arrays was equipped with C and Ku band transponders. It will operate for at least 15 years.

Satellites will reach space on September 1st, 2017 on the top of the Ariane 5 ECA rocket which will be launched from ELA-3 launch site.