A powerful Hubble Space Telescope of NASA has recently captured a very detailed photograph of the distant cloud of gas present, this cloud of gas has managed to elude from the NASA’s gaze yet.

This giant cloud comprises of dust and gas dubbed nebula IRAS 05437+2502 which sits in the constellation of Taurus. If seen from a distance then nebula will appear to be nothing more than a faded object which is present near the center of the milky way. As not many facts were known related to this gas cloud, scientists of NASA were not able to perform an in-depth study of the nebula cloud.

The quite unusual “boomerang shaped” of the nebula has created interest from the astronomers for whom now it has become possible to have a look on it. In 1983 by the IRAS: Infrared Astronomical Satellite this faint nebula was actually discovered. The tool of IRAS was actually the first telescope with its own unique qualities which was able to scan the wide space in the infrared wavelengths.

NASA takes the image of the cloud of gas as a very lucky observation. A US space agency said that “The very less known nebula IRAS 05437+2502 billowed out between the shining stars and the dark cloud which can be seen in its surrounding in the image captured by the NASA’s powerful Hubble Space Telescope.”

“This cloud of gas is present in the constellation of Taurus, the bull which is very close to the central plane of the Milky Way galaxy.” This object is not studied in-depth yet and this is the reason why it is difficult to tell its exact nature. As per the NASA, the nebula may appear to be a very small region of the formation of stars initially.

The space agency says this amazing formation of the cloud of gas as captured by the NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope can be the result of ultraviolet radiations which are coming from the bright shining young stars.

The boomerang features of the nebula can reveal many of the interesting history related to the stars how they got ejected from the cloud of gas at such amazing speed. NASA said” The interaction of the high-speed star with this cloud of gas might have produced this unusual arc which appears to be bright and sharp-edged.

The picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope was clicked with the Wide Field Channel of Advanced Camera for Surveys.