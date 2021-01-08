NASA is all set to dispatch and depart its planet-hunter spacecraft into the space next week. If everything works swimmingly according to the plan, NASA will soon be able to possess a brawnier and burlier grip on the study of planets which are not so far from our whereabouts. NASA intends to launch this spacecraft in order to cognize and comprehend the formation of planets.

It will work on the same principle as Kepler Space Telescope did. The new planets would be sited and pinpointed through the transit method. Basically, all planets reflect a bright light when they cross their host planet. NASA has been toiling hard in loading and equipping their spacecraft, such that it becomes capable of recording the same. Hence the discovery of new planets could be made easy.

The Kepler Space Telescope has a major contribution in spotting and unearthing the new planets and scientists at NASA are expecting this list to be grown by 50 percent by the next 3 years for sure. NASA is not going to hang on to the planets stationed far away from the earth. Currently, the esteemed organization is centralizing and fixating the ones which are closed to the globe. This is to make their study easy by grabbing and collaring the maximum information.

The Spacecraft will first approach towards the moon in order to elicit a gravitational push to expand its orbit. NASA has raised this mission to prepare the list of planets which they can analyze and survey through the James Webb Space Telescope. This will actually be launched in 2020 if everything works as per schedule.

The Spacecraft will remain in an elliptical orbit which is very much upraised and no other spacecraft has ever reached there till date. NASA has even provided an illusion 3D video for understanding this phenomenon. The Spacecraft can be witnessed from the earth after a gap of approximately 13 days as per scientists at North America’s Space Agency. It will be observing planets of size which would be similar and analogous to that of the earth.

The farthest working point of this spacecraft will be around 373, 000 km from the earth. During the first year, this spacecraft will examine and inspect the Southern Hemisphere of the sky and the Northern Hemisphere during the second. NASA is very much sure of getting the information about the planets which are similar to that of earth and the ones in our solar system.