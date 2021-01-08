The “Assembly, Test and Launch Operations” (ALTO) has already been initiated and evoked for the 2020 Mars Rover. NASA has recently confirmed the same in an official statement. It has also been stated that the project has been engendered & embarked on time so that the deadline can be met. North America’s Space agency is assembling and fostering this rover in their “Jet Propulsion Lab” stationed in California. The ingenious professionals are brainstorming day & night such that the very design is capable of subduing any sort of design-related challenges.

This Rover would actually be a sky crane powered by a rocket. NASA has already made it clear that this rover would be designed & fabricated to help scientists cognize & understand the surface of the Red Planet in a manner never before. This is because the crane will deploy it lower to the surface of Mars. NASA gave this statement officially in March 2018. Alike procedures and principles were implemented and actualized while dropping Curiosity on the surface of the red planet.

This rover will be designed and delineated keeping in view all the concerns and challenges that were faced by the earlier rover send on the Mars. “We don’t want to delay the projects or want our rovers not to perform their task reliably when they are on another planet”, said one of the spokesperson at NASA.

It is expected to be ready for the 2020 launch by then and the couturiers are toiling hard for the same. It is very much important to understand the same in terms of design said NASA. This year they will be paying attention and assiduity on choosing the design parameters and the actual construction of the rover would begin in 2019 and would be completed in a period of 1.5 years.

The 2020 launch rover would be a better and advanced version of the one that was launched in the year 2012 (i.e. Curiosity). Several improvements would be made on to its navigation ability, communication, power, as well as on the thermal systems equipped in it. Although a few equipments will be purchased from the vendors, most of the rover would be built by NASA itself.

David Gruel who is the manager for the 2020 Mars mission has quoted that a few parts will come from the different corners of the globe while a few would be purchased from US organizations. It was also stated by him that the Rover would be build based on the knowledge NASA has gained from the past.

If everything goes well, the Rover will be launched in the 2020 autumn and it will help them explore the signs of past life, potential risks for human on Mars, and will look for the natural resources on the Planet.