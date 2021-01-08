The NASA’s TESS spacecraft aims to look for planets that orbit around nearby stars. TESS, which stands for The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is planning for a two-year exploration to identify and find the mystery planets and the world from the different cosmic backyards. The mission of the spacecraft is to add the thousand planets or exoplanets beyond the solar system to the galactic map. This plan is for the future study of the different planets and exoplanets.

The scientists behind the creation of TESS believes that there is life out there whether it is more advanced or microbial. This mission and the latter mission will help them answer some of the unanswerable questions of whether people are alone or not. According to Sandra Connelly, a program director for science, they look forward to discovering new things, explore and find adventures. And this mission is their opportunity to see and find out what is next.

TESS is expected to fly on a SpaceX rocket from the Cape Canaveral Station. TESS is estimated to be just like the size of washer, dryer, and NASA also compared it to the size of a refrigerator. It was surrounded by four-wide cameras and surrounded by sun-shade to prevent it from the radiation and to monitor it into the dips of the brightness of the target stars.

TESS also aims to target elongated orbits that will pass within the 45,000 miles of the Earth. According to NASA, there will be a small chance that the satellite will hit any other running satellites into the moon. This will be made possible with the lunar gravity, and there is no need for fuel.

Scientists also expect to discover thousands and even millions of dwarf stars. With TESS, the discovery of exoplanets will turn into a whole new level. TESS has no certain instruments that are capable of detecting life. The said mission is expected to provide scientists with helpful data from the satellite. The NASA’s program director also stated their interest for future space exploration missions.

TESS is also expected to be flying with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. With the satellite on space, it can scan most of the regions of the outer space to explore, capture and discover new exoplanets and other possible habitable planets. NASA has several space missions this year. Most of the missions aim to explore new planets and determine each structure.