After six years since the last man landed on Mars, NASA is all ready to throw a robotic geologist to the planet so that it can dig even further and bring up more data and information in respect of the temperature of the Planet. The Mars Insight Spacecraft is also scheduled to be launched this weekend. The primary objective of this Spacecraft would be to understand the reason behind the “marsquake.” Scientists are trying to scrutinize the wobbly rotation of Mars on its axis to have a better knowledge of the size as well as the contents of its core. The Insight Lander will allow the instruments to dig further into the planet to collect more data and samples as said by Bruce Banerdt who is the chief scientist of this mission.

The Europe-US mission values worth $1 billion. It is mainly established to better study the planet Mars, its materials, and its core components. By delving more profound, the scientists believe that they would be in a position to better understand the red planet including any other world which has been formed 4.5 billion years ago. Mars is much smaller than our Earth. In Mars, the tectonics and other different rock movements have been less. This would help the scientists and give them a better scope of understanding the inside of Mars.

In another mission, a pair of small sized satellites will be launched which will go along with InSight. After that it will break free after liftoff; then it will follow the spacecraft for a further period of six months and eventually reach Mars. These satellites will not stop on the Mars but fly away. The primary objective will be to test the two CubeSats for a proper communication link with the InSight as it slowly starts to descend on Mars on Nov 26

These Mars- bound cubes are popularly known as WALL-E and EVE. The name has been so given because they are fitted with the same type of propulsion used in fire extinguishers which are used to expel foam.

InSight is believed to be NASA’s first interplanetary mission which is scheduled to be launched from a place which is different from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. People down the coast line to Baja will have the perfect picture and the view to see the launch. As per the sources, Insight Lander will use the similar type of straightforward parachute deployment as well as engine firings during the time of descent.

