NASA fails to spot the most massive near-Earth asteroid of the year that hurtled towards the planet resulting in a gigantic ball of fire that lightened up the skies over Russia during the early hours on June 21st. A large space rock entered the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded, over Russia.

At a speed of 14 km per second (32,200 miles an hour), the fireball penetrated Earth’s atmosphere, said NASA. When it hit out atmosphere, the power of the asteroid generated an energy equivalent to 2.8 kilotons. The asteroid that was almost four meters wide was seen in the Russian cities of Lipetsk, Voronezh, Orel, and Kursk and its sonic boom were heard from as far as ten miles away.

The event got captured in a video and attracted a lot of public attention, as reported by the (IMO) International Meteor Organization. It also mentioned that witnesses had said the entire event from the cities of Lipetsk, Voronezh Orel, and Kursk and also many reported hearing a massive sonic boom.

All of these happened just within a week after NASA had admitted that, it seriously needs to spruce up its game plan in search of asteroids that could come crashing on to our planet. According to a report released from the National Science and Technology Council, it has been urged to all officials to create more protection from these space rocks that are potentially hazardous.

Similarly, in 1908, a small asteroid went undetected by experts and went on to explode over Tunguska in Siberia ruining more than around 800 miles of woodlands. While has made efforts to identify almost 95% of asteroids that could pose potential risks to Earth, the 5% that goes undetected could hold the same fate for humans as it was for the dinosaurs. Therefore, citing 1908, Tunguska episode experts have agreed that more needs to be done to prevent our planet for such fatal hazards.

In a report compiled by White House and NASA authorities, it states that if such incidence as was in the case of Tunguska, happens over a city like New York, it could result in millions of deaths. Lindley Johnson, Planetary Defence Officer of NASA, said that as a part of the action plan, it is to investigate other optional technologies and techniques both for the disruption and deflection of asteroids approaching Earth.