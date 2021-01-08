NASA has successfully launched TESS, one of its newest inventions for the purpose of search of planets beyond our solar system. In order to do the jobs the astronomers from the University of Hawaii named as Institute for Astronomy and Maunakea will also be a part of this expedition. One of the high rated rockets of the SpaceX namely Falcon 9 helped TESS to be lifted into the space from where it will conduct its job of surveying the majority portion of the sky for the next two years. TESS is being led by MIT which follows the same procedure as that of the Kepler Space telescope which is one of the most successful NASA mission.

Kepler Space Telescope discovered the fact that planets are very much common around the different stars. Similarly the mission of TESS would be to search for planets in and around the brighter and bigger stars, which will in turn help the scientists to study the planets with the help of the telescope. According to Daniel Huber, who is a astronomer at the Institute of astronomy (IFA) which is under the University of Hawaii, is pretty much confident about the success of this mission. MR. Daniel who is also a lead of the two TESS funded program of NASA, has expressed the view that TESS will change the scenario of the job of space exploration and how we go about different planets and the orbital situation. He further added to the fat that the number of data that TESS will provide 10 to 100 times more accurate than the data that was remitted by Kepler. Such accuracy of the data will obviously lead to the success of space exploration to a great extent.

Huber is very much keen to study the TESS data which will be used to study the oscillations in the star. This will also help to give an insight into the small “starquakes” which are the reason for the stars to show the different levels of brightness. He further added that with the help of this data and the oscillations they can easily and accurately judge the varied features of the stars, which involve their different sizes, their composition, and their mass and so on. This study will also provide a better understanding of the different planets that are orbiting the solar system on a continues basis.