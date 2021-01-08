In the most recent development for space exploration, NASA has confirmed that it is trying to explore the space in a more different way. It is now setting up plans to send robot bees to Mars and study the atmosphere and the environment.

NASA has plans to drop these robots from within a newly erected rover on Mars and then allow them to spread over the entire red plant. The main objective of these robot bees will be to take different samples; it will search for air samples and the very same time also search for any signs of life on Mars.

The main objective of robot bees

According to sources, one of the most renowned scientists, Chang-Kwon Kang has expressed the view that a Japanese team along with some of the scientists from the U.S are working to develop these tiny robots. The logic behind building these tiny robots is to allow them to fly around the Mars more easily because of its thinner atmosphere and lower gravity condition.

Not only the atmospheric conditions, as mentioned above, have propelled the scientists to develop such tiny robots but the costing factor has also been an issue. According to the sources, it had cost the space agency million dollars to launch a space car on the surface of the Mars. From the financial point of view, these robots are less expensive and have turned to be very cost-effective.

Advantages of Mars bees

The scientists have proved that the tiny robots have been much more effective than the aged old aircraft systems. The small size of the robots has allowed moving from one planet to another. As a result, it becomes much more flexible for the scientists to maneuver them with much more convenience. They are much more accustomed to system issue rather than the previous versions which have been much more prone to system failures.

Keeping in mind this fact that, the scientists have come up with this idea of building small and convenient robots to understand the varied nature of the different planets. Not only the flexibility has increased, but the cost effectiveness has also proven to be a great factor providing huge success to the scientists.

History has shown that before this invention, other variations such as Spirit, pathfinder, and curiosity have been successful to cover only a certain portion of Mars and messed up subsequently. So this invention has been a boon for the Space Agency.