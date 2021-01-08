NASA is on its way to study the heart of Mars. They had held a news conference and it is the JLP or Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California who details the space agency’s next mission to Red Planet. The launching will be scheduled on May 5.

The Interior Exploration of the space agency using the Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport will be the initial mission that is dedicated to exploring the interiors of Mars planet. Aside from that, this will also serve as NASA’s first mission since Apollo landed on the moon in order to place the seismometer (a device that has the power to measure to quakes) on the other planet’s soil surface.

For InSight’s principal investigator, Bruce Banerdt, it is a labor of love. He had worked for over 25 years so the mission will be a success. He said that in some ways, the InSight was like the scientific machine, which has the ability to bring instant data about the early stage of Mar’s formation for about 4.5 billion years ago. He also added that it will help them understand how the rocky bodies had formed, including the Earth, the moon, as well as other planets that can be found in the solar systems.

InSight had carried out sensitive tools to collect information, and compared to the rover mission, the tools used from InSight will require stationary lander from the place they can be put on and beneath the surface of Martian. Mars is an exoplanet that can be found next to Earth and it is a close example of how the gas, heat and dust blended and arranged themselves in order to create a planet formation. Looking deeper into Mars will enable the scientists and researchers understand how unique its crust, core and mantle compared to Earth.

Among others, NASA is the only who is excited to do the mission. There are lots of European partners had contributed tools or tool components to the mission of InSight. Centre National d’Études of France had led the multinational team that builds ultra-sensitive seismometer to detect the quakes on Mars. German Aerospace Center had developed thermal probe, which has the ability to bury itself for up to fifteen meters on the ground and then measure the heat that flows from the planet’s core. Several contributions and efforts were also added to make this mission a success.

According to Banerdt, the next month will be very exciting and they have final works need to do, but nearly ready to blast off to Mars.