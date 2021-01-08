One of the high-end cameras destroyed during a SpaceX launch on 22nd May. The details about this event are shared by NASA recently. The photographer working for space and aeronautics agency Bill Ingalls was responsible for recording the event. However, the things went wrong & his years of experience couldn’t even stop this incident to happen.

The images from the melted camera departed look to be extremely horrible. One can’t say that Ingalls don’t have much experience about this business. He has completed these type of tasks multiple times in the past for NASA. On the day of this event, Ingalls set up multiple cameras & the one that gets destroyed were located furthest from the launch pad. It is the weirdest thing about the incident that the camera situated at the most distance get melted, whereas the others don’t get harmed in any manner from this fire.

The real question was what cause this costly camera to melt during the launch?

According to the Ingalls official statement on NASA’s website, there were six remotes in total with four inside & two outside the launch pad safety perimeter. The things become horrible when a grass fire completely melt one of the cameras outside the perimeter.

The main reason for this incident is the heavy brush near the camera. During the launching process, a fire result from the blast goes beyond the launch zone’s boundaries. The photos launched by NASA show that there was a fire around the camera during the launch.

However, the interesting thing about this incident is that the memory card stays intact when the Ingalls opened the camera following the fire. It is the main reason that lovely GIF provided the firsthand display at the last of a camera. There is no clear information where the destroyed camera will be headed next. However, Ingalls want this camera to kept at the headquarters of NASA that located in Washington, D.C.

Ingalls is an experienced photographer who is working for nearly 30 years for the NASA. It is the first instance that a camera gets destroyed during launch. Ingalls will soon head towards Kazakhstan for recording the landing of the Expedition 55 Crew on 3rd June. As per the NASA official statement, we believe that the things will go normal this time as they don’t expect any hazard this time.