In a recent development amidst the U.S. Army, the defense forces of the country are innovating and further developing an array of advanced nano-satellites which can play a significant role when it comes to space warfare. Speaking of the development, Lt. Gen. Dickinson had mentioned that through these satellites, the country can gain an edge out over their in space. Exploring the space and gaining unparalleled control is what, everything is really about.

Stressing greatly about the threat that jamming of U.S. Satellite signal is possible by potential enemies, the Army is now trying to go out of the box with their new invention. It would be wise to mention that the character of warfare has changed. The current deployment of Army is capable of taking over 3000 pieces of satellite gear with them. In the times of crisis, the combat brigade is now ready with an advanced array of gear.

There comes a time when a soldier might encounter some problem on the ground just because someone is manipulating the satellite from space. Therefore, in lieu of that, the U.S. Army has made its priority to develop a state of the art satellite for the defense forces. Gaining access to secured and seamless signal transition are what is hoped for. The U.S. Army is also proposing ways to train soldiers when their space gear isn’t functional for ‘N’ number of reasons.

Therefore, to compensate the damage done to the country’s larger satellites, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defence Command is determined to innovate an array of nano-satellites which can prove to be a game changer. These nano-satellites might encapsulate a potential to stay in orbit for various months, unlike the ordinary ones which stay for around a decade. The Defence group is looking towards making a constellation of nano-satellites.

According to the official sources, U.S. Army is training the forces in deserts of CA to fight and survive without any help from the satellites. Coping up the war pressure without any aid from the technology is vital. Though, development of satellites can aid the U.S. Army to its very core. Innovations in Space Technology is the new boon at the United States of America. The country’s recent funding to N.A.S.A. as well as other outer space explorations has increased manifolds. Hence, space warfare is gaining a new definition of the launch and deployment of these nano-satellites.