Amazing new images made from figures from both space and ground based telescope shows the chase for a subtle missing object that is hidden in the middle of a complex twist of gaseous strings in the Small Magellanic Cloud, about 200,000 light years from the planet of Earth.

In Chile, ESO’s Very Large Telescope gathered data showing an amazing ring of gas in an arrangement known as 1E 0102.2-7219. This ring of gas is slowly growing within the depths of many other fast moving gas filaments and left over dust after a supernova. This sighting allowed a team of expert researchers headed by Frederic Vogt, to monitor the neutron that is deemed to be the first ever isolated star that has low magnetic field found beyond our Milky Way galaxy.

Frederic Vogt and his team of researcher discovered that the ring of gas was located on an X-ray source which had been distinguished years before. However, this source continued to be unknown. It wasn’t clear whether really lies behind it or in the remnant. It was only when this ring of gas- that includes oxygen and neon- was seen with MUSE which the team of researcher seen it perfectly.

The concurrence was extremely great; they realized that this must lie in the supernova leftover itself. If the location of the said images gathered was recognized, the team utilized X-ray annotations of this from the Chandra X-ray Observatory in order to settle on that it should be a remote neutron star that has a low magnetic field.

“If you look for a point source, it doesn’t get much better than when the Universe quite literally draws a circle around it to show you where to look. ” said Frédéric Vogt.

When huge stars blow up, they leave a curdled trap of dust and hot gas, or also known as “supernova remnant”. These unstable structures are keys to heavier elements of redistribution that are plotted by huge stars as they live and pass on- within the interstellar medium, wherein they form new planets and stars.

LisBarlett, co author and an ESO Fellow based in Chile, summarize this finding stating that. “This is the first object of its kind to be confirmed beyond the Milky Way, made possible using MUSE as a guidance tool. We think that this could open up new channels of discovery and study for these elusive stellar remains.”