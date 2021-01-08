Communication satellite launched under contract signed between U.S. Navy and United Launch Alliance still suffers from the problems with propulsion, which makes reaching correct orbit over Indian Ocean under the question.

Satellite was launched on atop of Atlas V (551 configuration) from Cape Canaveral SLC-41 on June 24, 2016. It was last from series of five next generation communication satellites, which were designed to bring military communication into next level. Real time video services along with highly secured encrypted voice communication and data transfer should be provided by four operational satellites designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin. Fifth spacecraft was considered as backup and in case any problems with previously launched satellites, it should be able to replace broken one from its orbit over Indian Ocean.

For the first time problems with reaching designated orbit were spotted by independent amateur satellite observers already on July 5 2016 and officially confirmed in statement announced by U.S. Navy on July 8, 2016. Satellite failed on June 29, 2016, during maneuver of changing position from orbit with apogee at 35750 km, perigee at 3827 km and inclination of 19.1°. Satellite reached orbit with apogee at 35398 km over Pacific; unfortunately its propulsion, IHI BT-4 bi-fueled (N2H4/MON-3) engine with 450 N of thrust, stopped working properly. According latest announcement by U.S. Navy (published on August 3, 2016), propulsion is not able to resume any action and engineers are consideration how to finish transferring satellite to designated orbit using alternative methods. For the moment it was not unveiled how MUOS-5 will reach its position, but probably satellite will use its additional thrusters made by Aerojet Rocketdyne (now it is clear why orbit servicing satellites are truly “must have” for space industry). These 18 thrusters are fueled with N2H4 and each one is able to provide 20 N of thrust. Unspecified amount of propellant will be used for reaching correct orbit but surely satellite will not manage to reach designated orbit on December 2016 as it was planned; also it is worth to remind, that using propellant and attitude control thrusters will limit its operational potential in future, because satellite will simply have not enough fuel for necessary maneuvers in future and will rely mostly on reaction wheels system for attitude control.