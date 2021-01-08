EDF (Environmental Defense Fund), a prominent global Non-Profit Organization, which provides revolutionary solutions to the utmost critical environmental threats, on Wednesday revealed plans for a new project taken up by them. The President of EDF, Mr. Fred Krupp, at an event in Vancouver, British Columbia, gave the detailed account of their latest venture, in which they will develop and lift off a new satellite. The main objective to build this new craft is to diagnose & measure methane outflows from man-made sources globally, which includes the major oil & gas producing regions and also the landfills & feedlots. The satellite is named as MethaneSAT. It is the latest installment in the EDF’s existing undertakings to progress in scrutinizing science with importance on gas & oil methane outflows. Inputs from MethaneSAT will provide countries as well as companies solid figures to identify their problem areas. It will also help to spot the preserving opportunities & calculate their increase over time.

MethaneSAT is the part of the opening round of innovative ideas, which is funded by an alliance of benefactors. They have made contributions & have also raised about $400 million. Lessening the methane outflows from the worldwide gas & oil production houses is the need of the hour as it will help to check climate change. Mr. Krupp further said that, by furnishing definite information, on a global scale, MethaneSAT will aid to modify a major threat to a key opportunity. Methane is a tough greenhouse gas & is responsible for a major portion of the global warming, which Earth is experiencing.

EDF Senior Vice President for Climate & Energy Mark Brownstein said research done by Earthbound experts to reveal that the Gas & Oil Industries pose a serious methane threat & the pace with which it’s being resolved is not enough, its need to be done more rapidly. MethaneSAT’s data will provide experts involved a very important tool to escalate the process.

MethaneSAT will necessitate significant advancement on currently available technology which is required to change the large stream of raw figures that different gas & oil companies, investors, governments can use to evolve strategies of emission reduction.

The project will be looked over by the successful satellite entrepreneur Tom Ingersoll, who have about 3 decades of experience in satellite technology projects. EDF has also associated with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory & Harvard University to look after the technical & requirements for the project. These important early stage works were made possible by the continuous effort by the Robertson Foundation. The satellite is expected to be put into orbit by late 2020 or early 2021.