Operated by CNSA Long March 11 rocket delivered on Friday, January 19, six satellites to orbit. Launch took place at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 04:12 UTC.

Rocket delivered and deployed all six satellites correctly; mission’s success was confirmed by official institutions in China which announced spotting several new objects on orbit identical to declared as designated orbit by CNSA. Satellites were deployed at 525 x 545 km, 97.55° and 525 x 1,065km, 98.5°.

Satellites which were placed on orbit are civilian, commercial and educational; there was no place for military payload during this mission. Under the payload fairing we could see two Jilin satellites, Xiaoxiang research satellite, the Huaian ‘Zhou Enlai’ educational satellite, the Kepler demonstration and the Quantutong-1 research satellite.

Jilin 1-07 and -08 are civilian imaging satellites operated by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Ltd. Company is supported by the China Academy of Sciences, the Harbin Institute of Technology and many other commercial companies from China. Satellites are providing observation and imaging services along with remote sensing services.

Quantutong-1 (QTT-1) was designed by the Tianji Research Institute. It’s main objective was to perform series of tests of communication system developed by Tianyi Research Institute for Full-chart Location Network Co., Ltd.

The Huaian ‘Zhou Enlai’ satellite was created in the cooperation with primary and middle school students, first in the history of Chinese space conquest. Satellite weighs 2 kg and is equipped in HD camera.

The CubeSat-3U Kepler-2 satellite was created and operated by Canadian Clyde Space for Kepler Communications. It will perform series of experiments to help company in developing communications system for satellites remaining below GEO orbit.

Last satellite was Xiaoxiang-2, another research satellite created by Tianyi Research Institute. With precision stabilized camera it will serve as a pathfinder for a constellation of commercial research satellites.

Long March 11 is a small launch vehicle designed by China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. It is solid fueled rocket launched for the first time on September 25, 2015 with three mission in history and 100% success ratio. Its design is probably based on DF-31 ICBM. First flight was conducted from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on September 25, 2015. Rocket is based on four stages with 20.8 m of length has diameter of 2 m and mass of 58 t. It is able to reach SSO orbit with maximal payload of 350 kg under fairing with diameter of 1.6 m.