For many years, many people on Earth had their attempt to study what is in the atmosphere and reveal its secret to the world. One of the most exciting things when it comes to this is the observed Jupiter’s heart structure. The scientists and researchers had observed that Jupiter’s interior is one of the most interesting parts of our planet’s atmosphere.

All the information that scientists hold about the Jupiter’s behavior studies using the NASA’s Juno spacecraft and all the data are sent back to Earth using the same rocket. Since, 2016, Juno spacecraft has been orbiting the large planet of the solar system and is used to support the scientist’s study of the atmosphere.

They had found out the liquid mixture of helium and hydrogen at the planet’s center and they said that there is also the existence of uncommon gravitational qualities and high atmospheric jet streams. Jupiter is one of the large planets in the atmosphere and compared to Earth and Mars that are rocky, Jupiter is composed of nearly 99% helium and hydrogen. The data sent by Juno spacecraft had manifested that beneath the surface, the planet’s gas is turning into a hot and dense metallic fluid.

The spacecraft Juno is designed prior to the research dedicated to the understanding of Jupiter’s structure and behavior. However, since the study is done nearly a couple of years, the scientists are still holding a little data about the what was beneath Jupiter’s thick red, yellow, white, and brown clouds. According to Yohai Kaspi, a planetary science professor, Juno is specially designed to study below the mentioned colored clouds. He is leading a part of the research with the help of the spacecraft’s new measurement to the gravity of the studied planet.

The scientists said that that the jet stream of Jupiter is forming stripes around it, which moves almost 3,000 kilometers under the cloud tops. Inside Jupiter, the fluid mixtures are transforming like a solid body. The spacecraft also showed a little but notably significant asymmetry between the Jupiter’s gravitational field in the southern and northern halves.

“The difference was driven by the big jet streams. As the jet streams go deeper, the mass it contains could become larger, which can cause a great impact on the gravitational field of the planet,” Kaspi added.

If you want to take a glance at the research, you can have it in the Nature journal.