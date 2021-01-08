On June 6, 2016, International Space Station performed successful orbit correction before planned for 18th June 2016.

Changing orbit was necessary before planned for 18th June 2016 undocking and return to Earth of members of Expedition 47: NASA astronaut Timothy Kopra, ESA astronaut Tim Peake, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko from Roscosmos. New orbital position is also condition of docking Soyuz-MS planned for 7th July 2016 with members of Expedition 49: cosmonaut Anatoli Ivanishin (Roscosmos), astronaut Takuya Onishi (JAXA) and astronaut Kathleen Rubins (NASA). All three members of Expedition 47 remain onboard ISS since docking of Soyuz TMA-19M performed on 15 December 2015; members of Expedition 49 will remain on ISS until November 2016. Since then Soyuz spacecraft was docked to Rassvet nadir docking port. It will be second undocking of spacecraft from ISS in June – first will be Cygnus OA-6 S.S. “Rick Husband” which is docked to Unity Earth facing CBM port. Unberthing of Cygnus is planned for 14th June 2016, after almost 90 days since docking performed on March 26, 2016.

Maneuver of orbit change was performed on June 6, 2016, and was controlled by ISS mission control center (MCC) placed in Korolev near Moscow. It was scheduled to put ISS on increased altitude. Maneuver was performed with utilization of propulsion of Progress MS-02 which is berthed to Zvezda aft berthing port (since docking at 2 April 2016). Progress propulsion, S5.80 engine, was remotely started at 15:00 GMT and provided thrust of 4.09 kN for 238.6 s. After maneuver performed with speed at 0.45 m/s altitude of ISS was increased for planned 800 m. At the moment orbit of ISS is characterized by following parameters: apogee at 403.6 km, perigee at 421.2 km and inclination at 51.66°.

Sources:

http://www.mcc.rsa.ru/