International Space Station performed short boost yesterday to correct its orbit before planned for following weeks undocking of Soyuz MS-02 from Poisk zenith docking port.

Crew members inside International Space Station surely are cot days before following undocking planned for 10th April. Three members of Expedition 50: Sergey Ryzhikov, Andrei Borisenko (Roscosmos) and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who started their mission inside ISS on 19 October 2016 will return to Earth to land in Kazakhstan on 10th April 2017. But this is not the end of changes. Ten days later, on 20th April 2017 another two crew members, Fyodor Yurchikhin (Roscosmos) and Jack Fischer (NASA) will be launched inside Soyuz MS-04 to International Space Station.

Maneuver performed yesterday was initiated from Mission Control Center in Korolev at 14:20 UTC. Engines of the Zvezda module were ignited for 35.6 seconds and increased speed of the Station for around 0.55 m /s. Current orbit of the ISS fits between 399 km to 409 km.