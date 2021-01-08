Are speculations on intelligent aliens living on the cigar-shaped interstellar object zooming through the solar system true? To find an answer, the astronomers in Western Australia used Murchison Widefield Array Telescope to spy on the unknown visitors. Unfortunately, there was no sign of any kind of visitors sending signals to our planet.

The hunt for mysterious aliens started last year when the researchers found the reddish space rock with the Pan- STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii. It was named as ‘Oumuamua’ which signify a messenger from afar arriving fast.

The name has a unique background and a fascinating story behind it. Oumuamua is the first evidence of an object that got created in another solar system and with time has passed through our own as said by Thomas Zurbuchen an associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

After looking at Oumuamua’s cigar like shaped body with unusual characteristics, researchers pondered upon the fact that is it an interstellar spacecraft or not? To find an answer they decided to examine the data for signals which might indicate the presence of life associated with this spacecraft.

The Murchison Widefield Array a telescope located in Western Australia calculated the distance of the spacecraft during the time span of November to January, and it recorded between 59 million and 366 million miles.

The investigation was also done over radio transmission. The range used is between 72 to 102 megahertz that is parallel to the frequency used in FM radio.

A research got conducted, and the result showed that Oumuamua is not a complex alien ship, but most likely a fragment of the comet that lost cosmic water after getting affected by rays.

The team of astronomers did send several signals, but there was no reply produced by the alien life. The research was also important to search for extra-terrestrial intelligence.

A few days back Steven Tingay the deputy executive director of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research in Australia said that if there are any chances of the existence of other civilizations, then they might launch spacecraft over a huge distance, and communicate via radio waves.

Like Oumuamua there are many interstellar objects that pass through our solar system every year, but the distance is too long for Murchison Widefield to study. More advanced telescopes including Square Kilometre Array are coming up for a detailed study.