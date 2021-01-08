A chemist at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum has introduced an ultimate observing method of the chemical reaction of separate silver nanoparticles that only measure thousands of human hair thickness in real time. The particles are used in food, medicine, sports items because they have an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effect. In fact, how they degrade and react in biological and ecological systems is rarely understood.

The Research Group for Electrochemistry and Nanoscale Materials showed the nanoparticles transform into very poor soluble silver chloride particles under some conditions. Prof Dr. Kristina Tschulik led this group and reports on the results in the American Chemical Society from July 11, 2018, this is a journal.

Kristina Tschulik, he is a member of the Cluster of Excellence Ruhr Explores Solvation.said that under well-defined laboratory conditions, the present research has provided various contradictory results on the silver nanoparticles reaction. In each part of nanoparticles, the individual particle properties such as shape and size difference.

With another process, a myriad of particles was investigated at the same time. This means that the effects of variations could not be recorded. This measurement took place in a high vacuum and under natural conditions in a rapid solution. The group led by Kristina Tschulik developed a process that enables significant silver particles that should be investigated in a natural environment. The researcher explains that they focus to record the reactivity of individual particles.

The group was able to observe significant nanoparticles as colored and visible pixels. This needs a combination of spectroscopic and electrochemical methods. Using the change in the pixels color or you can say spectral information; the researchers were able to follow about the happening in the electrochemical in real time. The group replicated the silver oxidation in the presence of chloride ions in their experiment. This more often takes place in biological and ecological systems. Kristina Tschulik described that till now it was assumed that the silver particles dissolve in the form of silver ions. This poorly soluble silver chloride was formed in the experiment if the chloride ions were present in the same solution.

The Bochum-based community wishes to improve its technology for analyzing the nanoparticles for a better understanding of the aging mechanism of these particles. The researchers want to get more information about the silver particles biocompatibility and the aging and lifespan of active catalytically nanoparticles in the near future. This measurement happens in a natural environment.