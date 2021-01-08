Two astronauts begun their first from series of three spacewalks planned for following weeks.

Today Shane Kimbrough (NASA, four EVAs in career) and Thomas Pesquet (one EVA in career) started first from two planned spacewalks planned for following days. They started their EVA from Quest Airlock. Planned for 6.5 hours spacewalk covers following objectives:

Replacing outside Multiplexers/Demultiplexers units with two EPIC Multiplexers/Demultiplexers. These were made by astronauts inside ISS with utilization of old housings and new circuit cards in January this year.

Inspection of Radiator Beam Valve Module (RBVM) P1-3-2 units for possible leak of Ammonia from cooling system used for keeping solar arrays of the Station within specified range of temperatures.

Performing maintenance of DEXTRE robotic arm, part of the Mobile Servicing System. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet will lubricate Latching End Effectors (LEE) to keep DEXTRE operational.

Astronauts will disconnect four Power/Data cables from PMA-3 (Pressurized Mating Adapters) before its planned relocation in following days to Harmony module where already PMA-2 is attached.

Replace two assemblies at Kibo module which recently had problems with lights – one at Japanese Remote Manipulator System and second located at Exposed Facility.

Until now we know, that astronauts left Quest Airlock before 12:00 UTC – already at 11:24 UTC their suits were switched to internal power. Probably around 11:30 UTC they were already outside the Station and started fourth EVA in 2017.

Picture above provided by NASA.