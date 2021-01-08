Kenya adds a tremendous achievement in their tally when their first satellite enter the space in collaboration with Japanese Space Agency (JAXA). Th satellite developed in a joint partnership by the University of Rome, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, the Kenya Space Agency & the University of Nairobi, School of Engineering- the KiboCube team.

This satellite’s main work is to assist the Kenyan officials while making important decisions related to the disaster and weather forecasting.

This satellite created under the program named KiboCUBE that launched in 2015. It was a joint initiative by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and JAXA. This program’s main motive was to provide educational & research institutions to deploy the CubeSats from the ISS module of JAXA.

The blueprint to make this Nano-Satellitetook place at the 2016 TICAD 6 conference in Nairobi.

The grant to lead the development of this satellite was won by the University of Nairobi, whereas the duties of technical support given to the JAXA. The payload includes two commercial cameras along with the web audio upload & broadcast that will take observation of earth & broadcasts audio. The total weight of this nanosatellite is only 1.2 kilograms, whereas its length is 10 centimeters.

NASA transferred the whole CubeSat to the ISS (International Space Station) on 2nd April. IT is the place from where this satellite deployed into the orbit by the JAXA. This success boosts the confidence of Kenyan scientists & engineers to take the efforts to the next level for creating much larger high-resolution satellite having ability to add important value to the nation.

According to the Vice Chancellor of University of Nairobi Professor Peter Mbithi, this satellite is a historic step for both Kenya & University of Nairobi. They are working on a mission to create adequate opportunities for Kenyan people in the space science industry. We are extremely thankful for the support offered by Kenyan government and international to make this mission successful. We certainly believe that they will continue helping us in the same way for the future projects.

Kenyan has now entered the club of selected African countries which have launched their owned satellite to space. It includes Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, and Ghana. It has been a golden day in the history of Kenya & a stepping stone for many bigger things.