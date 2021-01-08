International Launch Services acquired its first contract for commercial launch of next generation Russian rocket, Angara 1.2.

ILS signed agreement with Korean Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) for launching in 2020 multipurpose satellite Kompsat-6 known also as Arirang-6. Launch will be performed with Angara 1.2 rocket from Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Satellite will be delivered to Sun-synchronous orbit, where it will replace Kompsat-5, which is operating since 2013 on orbit of 553 km × 552 km with inclination at 97.6° (it was launched on atop of Dnepr rocket on August 22, 2013, from Dombarovsky Air Force Base). Just as its predecessor, Kompsat-6 will be equipped with SAR radar to provide ocean and land imaging, environment monitoring and natural disaster relief. Satellite will weigh 1700 kg, it will be solar powered with onboard lithium battery and according to official announcements, and its mission is planned for at least 5 years. It will be manufactured under contract signed in 2014 by two companies; German subsidiary of Airbus Defense and Space will cooperate with one of the main military contractors in South Korea, part of the LG Group, LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd.

Angara 1.2 is manufactured by Khrunichev State Research and Space Production Center and is smallest launch vehicle from Angara family. It is powered with RD-191 engine designed by Energomash. It is single chamber, kerosene fueled engine with total thrust (sea level) at 1920 kN installed on first stage of the rocket. Whole first stage is integrated as interchangeable module known as URM-1 (Universal Rocket Module). Designed as long for over 25 m with weight (with full tanks) at 138 t, is manufactured with high grade aerospace aluminum with oxidizer tank over fuel tank. It is equipped with inertial attitude control; engine nozzles are designed with +/-8° degree of freedom for pitch and yaw control with hydraulic steering. For roll control rocket is utilizing additional four nozzles. Second stage of Angara is modified Blok I without restart capability. It is long for 6.74 m with diameter slightly smaller than rocket, at 2.66 m and with total mass at 27.75 t. It is powered with single RD-0124A (adopted from Soyuz with reduced weight for 24 kg) engine with thrust at 294 kN and fueled with kerosene and LOX. Fuel and oxidizer are stored in separate tanks with following capacity: 7.6 t of fuel and 17.8 t of oxidizer. Both tanks were manufactured from aluminum. Flight computer is located between tanks along with navigation and telemetry equipment. It is controlling the rocket autonomously basing on data provided from 3 axis Inertial Measurement Unit and three-axis gyro. Angara 1.2 is long for 42.7 m with diameter at 2.9 m and mass of 171 t. It is able to deliver to 200 km orbit 3.8 t of payload under elliptical in cross section payload fairing long for 7.8 m with diameter at 2.5 m by 2.62 m.

