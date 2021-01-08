A few days back on Wednesday 18th April 2018 NASA finally launched the Transiting Exoplanet survey satellite. In the project along with NASA astronauts from the University of Hawaii, ‘I Institute of Astronomy and Muanakea telescope will be present.

In this scenario, a space X Falcon 9 rocket will hit the TESS into an elliptical orbit from which it will survey in the sky for a time frame of two years.

TESS is an old plan for NASA. A team from MIT is now leading the mission and is following the path of one of NASA’s most successful project Kepler Space Telescope. The primary goal of Tess is to look for unknown planets around the brighter and closer stars.

The teams working on this project believe that the TESS will be a big game changer. It will give a much broader and serve the purpose in a better way.

According to a very eminent personality, Daniel Huber an astronomer at the Institute of Astronomy at Hawaii, TESS will provide data in a much detail manner in comparison to Kepler. With the help of TESS, there will more exciting surprises coming on its way.

Huber has a genuine interest in this particular project, and that is interesting. He wants to use data achieved from TESS to detect alternations in stars and little starquakes. It will add benefit in measuring few fundamental aspects of stars like sizes masses etc. Also, it will help to understand the planets in the orbit.

There are many orbiting planets which block star’s light from reaching us. TESS will help in detecting those tiny hollows in the light from a star. According to a report it will be used to survey both the northern and the southern sky.

There will be many more things coming across with the help of TESS. Apart from discovering planets, the data gathered from it will be a great help to study the behavior of the stars. According to the latest report Jennifer van Saders, an IfA Astronomer is responsible to lead a different program of TESS where the study will mainly focus on the rotation period of stars as they grow old.

All around there is a vibe of optimism flowing in the veins of people associated with the TESS mission. They believe that in the future the data retrieved from TESS will be a great help to break some implausible mysteries of the galaxy.